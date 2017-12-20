Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Schlumberger ( NYSE SLB ) traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 8,949,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,102.66, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.83%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

