Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $89,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 512.82%.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

