Savannah Resources (SAV) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAV. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 10.85 ($0.15).

Savannah Resources (LON SAV) opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.09) on Monday. Savannah Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

