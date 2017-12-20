SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE: SDT) is one of 229 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SandRidge Mississippian Trust I to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Competitors 1488 7717 12522 261 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 33.84%. Given SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I pays out 81.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 184.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I $18.14 million $15.26 million 3.59 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -27.53

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 68.23% 20.24% 20.24% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Competitors -302.90% 24.24% 5.67%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust formed by and among SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SandRidge), The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., and The Corporation Trust Company. Sandridge offers various services to the Company, such as the operation of its development wells; remittance of net proceeds from the sale of associated production to the Company; administrative services, such as accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and informational services performed on behalf of the Company, and derivative agreement services related to production. The Company holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The Mississippian formation is a carbonate hydrocarbon system located on the Anadarko Shelf. The top of the formation lies stratigraphically between the Pennsylvanian-aged Morrow formation and the Devonian-aged Woodford Shale formation.

