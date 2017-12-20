Safety Income & Growth Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (SAFE)

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 149,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,179. Safety Income & Growth has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Safety Income & Growth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 38,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $691,182.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 449,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,601 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Safety Income & Growth from $20.00 to $18.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safety Income & Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

