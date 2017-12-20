Sabina Gold & Silver (SBB) Trading -0.9% Higher

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 82,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 380,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$2,750,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $46,950 over the last quarter.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a precious metals company. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral property interests. The Company’s principal assets are the Back River gold project and its silver royalty on the Hackett River project, both of which are located in Nunavut, Canada.

