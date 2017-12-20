Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,828 Shares of SJW Group (SJW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of SJW Group worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 352.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group (SJW) opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,311.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.17.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. SJW Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

