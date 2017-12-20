Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 239,926 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of MagnaChip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. State Street Corp increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 313,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 35.9% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

