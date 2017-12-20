Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) vs. Cascade Microtech (CSCD) Head to Head Analysis

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) and Cascade Microtech (NASDAQ:CSCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

92.5% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cascade Microtech has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rudolph Technologies and Cascade Microtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Cascade Microtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Cascade Microtech.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Cascade Microtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 15.99% 10.49% 9.03% Cascade Microtech 5.72% 7.19% 5.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Cascade Microtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $232.78 million 3.36 $36.95 million $1.24 19.96 Cascade Microtech N/A N/A N/A $0.72 30.36

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cascade Microtech. Rudolph Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cascade Microtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Cascade Microtech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It offers Process Control Business, Lithography Business and Integrated Software Solutions. Rudolph markets and sells products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) device and packaging manufacturers. Its products include AMX 6000 Series, Explorer Inspection Platform, MetaPULSE System, Wafer Scanner Inspection System, GateWay Software, Yield Optimizer Software and Process Sentinel Software.

Cascade Microtech Company Profile

Cascade Microtech, Inc. is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of wafer probing, thermal and reliability solutions for the electrical measurement and testing of semiconductor devices. The Company operates in two business segments: Systems and Probes. The Systems business segment is engaged in the sale of probe stations, thermal subsystems and reliability test systems. The Probes segment is engaged in the sale of analytical probes and production probe cards. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe stations, thermal subsystems, reliability test systems, analytical probes, production probe cards, and various services and accessories. Probing systems are used in the development of semiconductor processes and designs. The 1164 Reliability Test System is a modular and scalable test platform that can be used in a range of reliability test applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.