Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,300 Shares of Frank’s International N.V. (FI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of Frank’s International worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,096,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 10,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frank’s International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Frank’s International by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 365,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 301,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Frank’s International N.V. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.00.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International N.V. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Frank’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Frank’s International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Frank’s International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Frank’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $4,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,990.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,897 shares of company stock worth $23,832,273 over the last three months. 77.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

