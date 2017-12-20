Royce & Associates LP Sells 267,500 Shares of Model N, Inc. (MODN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.69% of Model N worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 858,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Model N from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Model N, Inc. ( NYSE MODN ) opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 55.26% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $52,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $195,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,134 shares in the company, valued at $581,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,801 shares of company stock worth $317,080 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process.

