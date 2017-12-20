Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,720 by Jefferies Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,720 ($36.61) price objective by Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.67) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,550 ($34.32) to GBX 2,650 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($38.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,930 ($39.43) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,450 ($32.97) to GBX 2,675 ($36.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582.11 ($34.75).

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($32.77) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($27.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580.53 ($34.73).

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

