Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Rocky Brands ( RCKY ) opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $139.37, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

