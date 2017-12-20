Rockwell Automation (ROK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) opened at $193.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,779.21, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $133.61 and a 52-week high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total value of $1,012,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.36, for a total value of $27,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,336 and sold 10,770 shares valued at $2,054,871. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

