Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Fuel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 41.3026088897112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ FUEL) opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Rocket Fuel has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Fuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

