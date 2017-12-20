Robert S. Weiss Sells 32,500 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $7,302,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE COO) traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.61. 420,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,970.00, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $172.83 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.86 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

