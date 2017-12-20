River and Mercantile Group’s (RIV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIV. Canaccord Genuity upgraded River and Mercantile Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of River and Mercantile Group (RIV) opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.80) on Tuesday. River and Mercantile Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 397 ($5.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Jonathan Dawson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($133,243.61). Also, insider Angela Crawford-Ingle acquired 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.71 ($26,721.01). Insiders have bought 40,994 shares of company stock worth $13,380,367 in the last 90 days.

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is engaged in advisory and asset management business with a range of services, from consulting and advisory to fiduciary and fund management. The Company’s segments include Fiduciary Management Division, Derivative Solutions Division, Equity Solutions Division and Advisory Division.

