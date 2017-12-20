Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Rice Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rice Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Rice Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rice Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE RMP) opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rice Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,521.00, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 79.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

