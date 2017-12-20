Rex Energy (REXX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company operating in the Illinois Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern region of the United States. The Company pursues a balanced growth strategy of exploiting its sizable inventory of lower-risk developmental drilling locations, pursuing its higher-potential exploration drilling and enhanced oil recovery projects, and actively seeking to acquire complementary oil and natural gas properties. “

Get Rex Energy alerts:

REXX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rex Energy in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Rex Energy ( REXX ) opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Rex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Rex Energy had a negative return on equity of 140.84% and a negative net margin of 61.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Rex Energy will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rex Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) by 30,715.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Rex Energy worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rex Energy (REXX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/rex-energy-rexx-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.