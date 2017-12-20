Reviewing Xactly (XTLY) and The Competition

Xactly (NYSE: XTLY) is one of 103 public companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Xactly to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Xactly alerts:

This table compares Xactly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xactly -17.64% -354.88% -19.78% Xactly Competitors -22.16% -212.18% -6.93%

This table compares Xactly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xactly N/A N/A -28.98 Xactly Competitors $1.72 billion $282.92 million 33.77

Xactly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xactly. Xactly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xactly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xactly 0 6 1 0 2.14 Xactly Competitors 381 2234 4183 121 2.58

Xactly currently has a consensus price target of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Xactly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xactly is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xactly rivals beat Xactly on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Xactly Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail. Its SaaS solutions are delivered through a cloud-based platform. Its solutions support finance, sales, compensation administrators, information technology and human resources personnel in designing, processing and managing incentive compensation. The Company offers products, including Xactly Incent Enterprise, Xactly Incent Express, Xactly Objectives, Xactly Territories, Xactly Insights, Xactly Quota, Xactly Incent Views, Xactly Inspire and Xactly Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for Xactly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xactly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.