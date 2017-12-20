Reviewing Windstream (WIN) and Inventergy Global (INVT)

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.39 billion 0.07 -$383.50 million ($2.62) -0.79 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.90 -$7.73 million $0.89 0.09

Inventergy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inventergy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windstream and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 2 1 1 0 1.75 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Windstream currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Windstream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Dividends

Windstream pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.4%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Windstream pays out -21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Windstream has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -6.49% -64.22% -2.61% Inventergy Global 2,177.99% 37.76% 23.80%

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets. It has operations in 48 states and the District of Columbia, a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 115,000 miles, a robust business sales division and 21 data centers offering managed services and cloud computing. Windstream’s owned local networks consist of central office digital switches, routers, loop carriers and virtual and physical colocations interconnected with fiber, copper and microwaved facilities. A mix of fiber optic and copper facilities connect its customers with the core network. In December 2011, the Company announced that it has completed its acquisition of PAETEC Holding Corp.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc. is an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company. The Company offers clients a professional corporate licensing model for IP value creation. The Company’s Technical Lead and associated group works to understand the science and/or technology behind the patents of a particular portfolio, under the review of the Legal Lead and in support of the Business team. This group coordinates the work of third party technology consultants, including technical external resources, such as technical experts, reverse engineering consultancies and other providers, to deliver inputs to the Legal and Business teams. The Legal Lead and Team manage the existing patent asset portfolio from a global perspective and also manage further prosecution of continuing patent cases. The Legal Lead also is responsible for the legal structure and legal documents of any license or negotiated settlement with prospective licensees.

