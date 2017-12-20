Reviewing Tellurian (TELL) and The Competition

Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tellurian to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tellurian and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tellurian Competitors 1471 7631 12385 260 2.53

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Tellurian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $4.46 million -$520,000.00 N/A Tellurian Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -28.37

Tellurian’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tellurian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian N/A -87.03% -73.62% Tellurian Competitors -280.06% 24.97% 6.02%

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc., formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc. The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia. The Horse Hill-1 well has identified prospects from the Portland sandstone and Kimmeridge Clay limestone formations.

