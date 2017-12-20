Reviewing Equity One (EQY) and PS Business Parks (PSB)

Equity One (NYSE: EQY) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both mid-cap commercial reits – nec companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity One and PS Business Parks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity One N/A N/A N/A $0.49 62.96 PS Business Parks $387.39 million 8.81 $128.02 million $3.00 41.74

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Equity One. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity One pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Equity One pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity One has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PS Business Parks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Equity One has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Equity One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Equity One shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity One and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity One 18.64% 3.82% 2.05% PS Business Parks 39.78% 16.95% 7.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity One and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity One 0 0 0 0 N/A PS Business Parks 1 1 0 0 1.50

PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Equity One.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Equity One on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity One

Equity One, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 122 properties, including 101 retail properties and five non-retail properties totaling approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), 10 development or redevelopment properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of GLA, and six land parcels. Its retail occupancy excluding developments and redevelopments was 95.8% and included national, regional and local tenants as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the Company had joint venture interests in six retail properties and two office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of GLA as of December 31, 2016.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business. PSB is the partner of the Operating Partnership and, as of December 31, 2016, owned 77.9% of the common partnership units. The remaining common partnership units are owned by Public Storage (PS). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 28.1 million rentable square feet of commercial space, comprising 99 business parks, in the states, including California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and Washington. It also manages 684,000 rentable square feet on behalf of PS.

