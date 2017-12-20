Reviewing Capstead Mortgage (CMO) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstead Mortgage and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Capstead Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Capstead Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capstead Mortgage is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 34.00% 7.16% 0.54% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.44% 12.02% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $213.33 million 4.03 $82.87 million $0.60 14.92 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $24.22 million 6.81 $11.90 million $1.08 11.45

Capstead Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Capstead Mortgage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). The Company finances its residential mortgage investments by leveraging its long-term investment capital with secured borrowings consisting primarily of borrowings under repurchase arrangements with commercial banks and other financial institutions. The Company’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments includes residential mortgage investments.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets. It constructs and managing a portfolio consisting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States Government agency or the United States Government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS) and, to a lesser extent, RMBS backed by prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans (non-Agency RMBS). Its Agency RMBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and to-be-announced mortgage pass-through certificates (TBAs). Its non-agency RMBS include investment grade and non-investment grade classes.

