Reviewing Bank Of Kentucky Financial (BKYF) and The Competition

Bank Of Kentucky Financial (NASDAQ: BKYF) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bank Of Kentucky Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Bank Of Kentucky Financial alerts:

This table compares Bank Of Kentucky Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of Kentucky Financial 21.85% 8.12% 0.86% Bank Of Kentucky Financial Competitors 17.37% -29.95% 1.05%

This table compares Bank Of Kentucky Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of Kentucky Financial N/A N/A 22.17 Bank Of Kentucky Financial Competitors $423.03 million $4.09 million 265.13

Bank Of Kentucky Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of Kentucky Financial. Bank Of Kentucky Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Of Kentucky Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of Kentucky Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Of Kentucky Financial Competitors 113 476 530 14 2.39

As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 19.32%. Given Bank Of Kentucky Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Of Kentucky Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Bank Of Kentucky Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of Kentucky Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank Of Kentucky Financial rivals beat Bank Of Kentucky Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Bank Of Kentucky Financial

The Bank of Kentucky Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary The Bank of Kentucky, Inc. (the Bank), is engaged in the banking business. The Bank provides financial services and other financial solutions through 32 offices located in northern Kentucky. The principal products produced and services rendered by the Bank include commercial banking, consumer banking and trust services. The Bank provides a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients that include loans and deposit services, including checking, lockbox services and other treasury management services. The Bank provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers specialized services in the areas of fiduciary services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Kentucky Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Kentucky Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.