Reviewing Apricus Biosciences (APRI) and Lannett (LCI)

Lannett (NYSE: LCI) and Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lannett alerts:

This table compares Lannett and Apricus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett 6.67% 18.23% 6.16% Apricus Biosciences N/A -527.09% -126.76%

Lannett has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apricus Biosciences has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lannett and Apricus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 3 2 0 2.40 Apricus Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lannett currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.87%. Apricus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Apricus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apricus Biosciences is more favorable than Lannett.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lannett and Apricus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $633.34 million 1.58 -$580,000.00 $1.12 23.66 Apricus Biosciences $5.76 million 4.70 -$7.43 million $0.58 3.07

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Apricus Biosciences. Apricus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lannett beats Apricus Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules. The Company has additional products under development, which are orally administered solid oral-dosage products (tablet/capsule) or oral solutions, nasal, topicals or parentarels, as well as other dosage forms.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT. The Company has over two product candidates in Phase II development, fispemifene for the treatment of symptomatic male secondary hypogonadism and RayVa for the treatment of Raynaud’s phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma. The Company has a commercial product, Vitaros for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), which is in development in the United States, approved in Canada and marketed throughout Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.