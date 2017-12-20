Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Imperial Capital currently has a “line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum ( WLL ) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,606. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $324.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737,870 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 53.7% during the second quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,336,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,799,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 163.0% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,835,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 63.7% during the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 5,729,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

