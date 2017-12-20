Renasant (RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,057.64, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Renasant has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Renasant news, Director Michael D. Shmerling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $39,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,471.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $530,641.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $998,006.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,356,863. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

