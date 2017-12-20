Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on General Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $986,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Leonard Flannery bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,964.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric (GE) opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,016.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/regal-wealth-group-inc-has-137000-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.