Red Hat (RHT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

RHT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.68.

Red Hat (NYSE RHT) traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. 2,600,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,421. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23,077.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $129,146.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $349,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,133.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,069,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,953 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Red Hat by 6,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,634 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $105,720,000 after purchasing an additional 939,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Red Hat by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $112,718,000 after purchasing an additional 869,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Red Hat by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $363,365,000 after purchasing an additional 848,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

