Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON: GVC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2017 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,133 ($15.25) price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 960 ($12.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2017 – GVC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,090 ($14.67) price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,000 ($13.46) to GBX 1,200 ($16.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.92) price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc from GBX 925 ($12.45) to GBX 1,010 ($13.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2017 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 985 ($13.26) price target on the stock.

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 938.50 ($12.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,065,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. GVC Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.36).

In other GVC news, insider Lee Feldman sold 488,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £4,413,701.46 ($5,940,378.82). Also, insider Norbert Teufelberger sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £3,808,000 ($5,125,168.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,188,782 shares of company stock worth $1,075,600,892.

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

