Realogy (RLGY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Realogy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7827846030845 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on shares of Realogy to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Realogy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Realogy ( RLGY ) traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 3,018,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Realogy has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3,532.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Realogy had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

In other news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,482.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

