Radian Group (RDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $24.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (RDN) opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,707.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $312.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 14.88%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Radian Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,930,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,305,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,601,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 968,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,116,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,201,000 after purchasing an additional 859,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,054,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 790,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Radian Group (RDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/radian-group-rdn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.