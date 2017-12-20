Quotient Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Quotient Investors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Quotient Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 101,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 270,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $215,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $28,920.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $154,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,609 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/quotient-investors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.