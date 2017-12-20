Quidel (QDEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.75

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 526500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $50.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.47 million. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $1,544,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,514.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $514,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,910 shares of company stock worth $13,958,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

