News coverage about Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quanterix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5057138939889 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of Quanterix (QTRX) opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

In related news, insider E Kevin Hrusovsky acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 500,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quanterix (QTRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/quanterix-qtrx-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation is a United States-based company, which is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company offers single molecule array (Simoa) platform, whcich uses single molecule measurements to access proteins. Simoa focuses on research and clinical testing applications. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.