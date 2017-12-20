Quanex Building Products (NX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $838.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, VP Brent L. Korb sold 17,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $370,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 50,400 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,878.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.