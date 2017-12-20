Quanex Building Products (NX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $838.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent L. Korb sold 17,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $370,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 50,400 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,878.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

