QCR (QCRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCRH. Maxim Group cut their target price on QCR from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of QCR (QCRH) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $45,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $44,197.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

