Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Cormark (K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.99.

Shares of Kinross Gold ( K ) traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.29. 2,613,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,864. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.29.

In other news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.27, for a total transaction of C$94,860.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companys gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

