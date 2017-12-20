Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Decreased by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL ) opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,976.40, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,951,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,714,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,821,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250,731 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,637,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 986,803 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,364,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,100,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,712,000 after purchasing an additional 449,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $50,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,204.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 159,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $8,449,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,987 shares of company stock worth $17,501,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

