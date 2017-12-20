Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Holding (HBHC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Hancock in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock’s FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Hancock alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Hancock ( NASDAQ:HBHC ) remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,014. Hancock has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,322.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $269.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hancock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hancock by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hancock during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hancock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel B. Kendricks sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $144,984.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Holding (HBHC) Issued By SunTrust Banks” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/q3-2018-earnings-estimate-for-hancock-holding-hbhc-issued-by-suntrust-banks.html.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.