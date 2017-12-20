Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.00 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

CNX Resources (CNX) traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3,280.00, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 1.53. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

CNX Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc, is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

