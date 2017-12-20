Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Criteo SA (CRTO) Cut by Analyst

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO ) traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 1,773,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,104. The company has a market cap of $1,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. Criteo has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 5,598 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $232,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 11,977 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $499,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock worth $2,070,376 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

