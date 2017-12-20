PVH (PVH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about PVH (NYSE:PVH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PVH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.9914582912237 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

PVH ( PVH ) traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.62. 530,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PVH has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,486.24, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

In related news, insider Melanie Steiner sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $43,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 370,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $49,090,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,199 shares of company stock worth $49,749,053 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PVH (PVH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/pvh-pvh-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.