Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,001 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $137,776,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $95,783,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2,522.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,234,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 1,187,754 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $55,640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,572,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,553,000 after buying an additional 598,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edison International news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $18,426,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Edison International ( NYSE EIX ) opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23,116.30, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Edison International has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Edison International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

