Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 133.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27,075.21, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.00%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.32.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

