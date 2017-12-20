Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.45 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thor Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Aegis assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Thor Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:THO ) opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,121.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.45. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $156.86.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan Siegel sold 1,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada.

