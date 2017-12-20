Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Trading Down 10.4% After Insider Selling

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 1,501,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 358,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Ll sold 504,027 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,459,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meenu Chhabra acquired 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $251,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,500,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.15% and a negative net margin of 712.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

