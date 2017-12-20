Prologis Inc (PLD) CFO Sells $3,064,446.00 in Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $3,064,446.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,042.92, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $531.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.68 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 68.50%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

