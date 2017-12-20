Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 7th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE PG ) opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233,095.69, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $379,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $472,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,293.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,095 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

